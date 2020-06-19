Name: Johnny Wilkinson
Party: Republican
Residence: Comanche
Occupation: Road supervisor
Johnny Wilkinson and his wife Leah have been married 36 years and have two children and four grandchildren. The Wilkinsons are members of Providence Baptist Church in Comanche.
Wilkinson is a lifelong resident of Stephens County who has been employed by the county for 25 years as a road supervisor.
Wilkinson said he completed 60 hours of the County Training Program in 2019 to better his knowledge of the courthouse procedures.
“I am passionate about this position and I will bring positive leadership to the Stephens County employees,” said Wilkinson. “As a public servant, I want to use my years of experience and knowledge to do just that; serve the residents of Stephens County.”