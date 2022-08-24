Comanche County’s first district will get a new county commissioner in January after John O’Brien beat 24-year incumbent Gail Turner in Tuesday’s runoff race.
After a race that stayed very close throughout Tuesday night’s ballot count, O’Brien came out ahead, with 1,116 votes, or 51.64 percent of the vote, to Turner’s 1,045 votes, or 48.36 percent.
Turner and O’Brien ended up in a runoff race neither candidate received 50 percent of the vote plus one on the primary election in June. In June, Turner received 983 votes, or 44.14 percent, to O’Brien’s 710 votes, or 31.88 percent. A third candidate, Charlie Hale, received 534 votes, or 23.98 percent.
O’Brien, a former employee of the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department who is employed as a knowledge management adviser on Fort Sill, criticized Turner for his long tenure in office, saying during the campaign that “24 years is enough” to serve as commissioner.
He also criticized Turner for road conditions in his district, and alleged that Turner did not live in the district he represents, a claim disputed by Turner, who produced a utility bill as evidence of his residing in District 1.
Turner said he wanted to particularly give thanks to friends and supporters who worked with him on his campaign.
“I want to congratulate my family and supporters on the nice, clean campaign we ran,” Turner said.
Turner added that he hoped to continue to work with in District 1, and would do whatever he could to aid in O’Brien’s transition into office.
“I’ve still got plenty to do once January rolls around,” Tuner said.
O’Brien did not return phone calls Tuesday night for comment.
O’Brien will be one of two new commissioners taking office in January, after Josh Powers defeated District 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill in a primary election in June.