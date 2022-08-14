NAME: John O’Brien
OCCUPATION: Knowledge Management Adviser on Fort Sill.
FAMILY: Wife Lynne O’Brien, married for 24 years.
1. What, to you, are the biggest concerns in District 1, and what do you think is the best way to address them?
A. Our biggest concern is the current commissioner. He only pretends to care about being here during an election year. His friends and supporters will even tell you he doesn’t live in the district. That is not acceptable. I got a good sense of how little Gail Turner really cares about our tax-dollars while working in the Sheriff’s Department. My plans include allocating more of the budget to the rural parts of the county while also working to fund our emergency services better. We need to properly build/maintain our roads and bridges for the safety of the citizens. I am going to fight for more funding from the state, so our taxpayers get their fair share. I have had commissioners across Oklahoma reach out to inform me that Comanche County is missing out. It is time we say goodbye to the “good-ole boy” politics and take care of everyone.
2. Comanche County is currently planning a collaboration with the Comanche Nation Transportation Department for repairs on several bridges in each district. This is the most recent of several collaborations between the county and the Comanche Nation. How do you feel you can help to continue to foster the ongoing relationship between Comanche County and the Comanche Nation?
A: I would first like to express my appreciation for the willingness of the Comanche Nation to partner with the County in helping to make improvements to our infrastructure. As Commissioner I would work to preserve that relationship by communicating with the Comanche Nation on a regular basis, aligning our collective goals to determine where we might best be able to help one another. Together, we have a good number of resources and talent that, when put to proper use, can improve the quality of life for all citizens of Comanche County. This partnership benefits economic development, makes local transportation safer and merges our efforts to protect the environment and its resources. I’ve successfully worked with leaders from 12 different countries around the globe and I feel confident we can work together, continuously fostering our relationship with the Comanche Nation.
3. How would you address infrastructure problems in rural parts of your district? What are some possible solutions that could be implemented, that are not currently in use to address the issue?
A: I want to develop a Long-Range Road Maintenance plan. One that is revisited every 4-5 years and ensures all roads and bridges are scheduled to be maintained and repaired. Hundreds of voters have told me they’ve been negatively impacted by bridges built incorrectly and the lack of concern for the roads in their community. We need to improve traffic safety utilizing engineering and education along with identifying freight routes that provide direct connections to the interstate. We will have a plan to mitigate the impact of rural development on the transportation network while being mindful of the environment and significant natural resources. I’ve managed different teams across the professional arena and I’m certain of this, success is derived from showing up to work every single day. As your Board of Commissioners, 2 newly elected and 1 seasoned, we can work together improving quality of life and fair representation for everyone.