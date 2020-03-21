The State Department of Health is offering 4 job opportunities for individuals willing to cover Southwest Oklahoma to include Beckham, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa and Tillman counties. The job postings are as follows:
• Registered Nurse I providing support to southwest District 5 Health Departments. This is an unclassified position in state government, based in Lawton, OK.
• Advanced Practice Registered Nurse providing support to southwest District 5 Health Departments. This is an unclassified position in state government, located in Lawton, OK.
• Registered Nurse II providing support to southwest District 5 Health Departments. This is an unclassified position in state government, based in Lawton, OK.
• Temporary-Administrative Technician III providing support and traveling to southwest District 5 Health Departments. This is an unclassified temporary position in state government, located in Lawton, OK.
For more information, go to https://www.jobapscloud.com.
Applicants can also call Johnetta Miller 580-585-6617 or the main number at the Comanche County Health Department 580-248-5890.