If anyone can convince you that “Yes, You Can,” it’s Jim Stovall, keynote speaker for Cameron University’s sixth annual Inclusion and Leadership Summit.
In his keynote address, Stovall will offer a vision of what can be achieved by those who say “yes” in the face of challenge and adversity.
The summit will kick off at 10 a.m. with “Fake It ‘Til You Make It,” presented by Kimberly West, founder, KPRW Consulting. Imposter is a psychological pattern in which one doubts one's accomplishments and has a persistent internalized fear of being exposed as a "fraud.” Despite external evidence of their competence, those experiencing this phenomenon remain convinced that they are frauds, and do not deserve all they have achieved. Learn about this phenomenon and ways to overcome it.
At 11 a.m., Leslie Cothren, Director of Campus Life, Cameron University, will present “Ethical Leadership.” Leading is hard, and to be a good leader it's important to remain true to yourself and your values, morals, and ethics, despite what other pressures you're feeling. This session will talk you through the importance of Ethical Leadership and help you navigate how to use your personal principles to guide your leadership.
Stovall’s keynote address, “Yes, You Can,” will take place at noon. Stovall believes that opportunities come disguised as problems and barriers. We must look at abilities instead of disabilities and focus on what we can do as opposed to what we cannot do.
At 1:15 p.m., Stuart Hooper, instructor of political science at Cameron University, will present “Democracy vs Elitism: Your Role in Political Leadership.” If the U.S. government often fails to meet its democratic obligations and primarily serves the needs of elites, what is the role of the citizen in the political process? How can we understand American institutions as elitist? Who wins and who loses in contemporary American politics? What is your role in shaping a system that serves the interests of the people?
The summit will conclude with a 2:30 presentation by Louis Gray, founding president of the Tulsa Indian Coalition Against Racism and president of the board of directors of Washington County Youth and Family Services. Gray will discuss “Changing Attitudes On Appropriation: Dropping Native Mascots Through Education and Dialogue.”
Stovall lost his sight due to macular degeneration, which was diagnosed when he was just 17. Despite his failing vision, he was a national amateur weightlifting champion in 1978 and 1979 and qualified for the U.S. Olympic team in 1980 (the year the U.S. did not participate in the Moscow Summer Olympic Games).
After losing the remainder of his sight at the age of 29, he launched the Narrative Television Network in 1988. By adding descriptive voice lines, the 1,200-affiliate network makes old movies and TV shows accessible to the blind in 11 countries and reaches more than 35 million homes in the U.S.
For his work in making television accessible to America’s 13 million blind and visually impaired people, the President’s Committee on Equal Opportunity selected Stovall as its Entrepreneur of the Year
He is the author of 40 books including the international best-seller, “The Ultimate Gift,” which was made into a major motion picture starring James Garner, Brian Dennehy and Abigail Breslin.
The Inclusion and Leadership Summit is presented by Cameron University’s Office of Student Development. For more information, call 580-581-2209 or email student_development@cameron.edu.