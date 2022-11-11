ANADARKO — A teen girl is behind bars along with her 16-year-old boyfriend for a drive-by shooting in Cement investigators believe was targeted because of jealousy.

Trissity Sneed, 18, of Chickasha, made her initial appearance Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where she received felony charges of use of a vehicle in discharge of a weapon and conspiracy as well as a count of contributing to the delinquency of minors, records indicate.

