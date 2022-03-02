Investigators said a woman accused of running over her boyfriend did it because he was cheating. Now she's in jail for assault with a dangerous weapon.
Investigators believe she drove angry out of jealousy.
Officers were called at 12:35 a.m. to 512 NW Columbia where the woman was reported to be breaking into the home. Nechelle Wigfall was found inside the home where she was arrested, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Investigators spoke with Wigfall’s boyfriend, who’d suffered an injured right hand and right foot. He said the injuries happened from when she ran him over, the affidavit states. He declined medical treatment at the scene.
He said he’d gone to the Side Bar, 201 NW Arlington, with a co-worker and Wigfall showed up and began to fight him about him being with another woman. He said he took the co-worker back to Applebee’s, 6211 Cache Road. Wigfall followed.
Once there, the boyfriend said Wigfall tried to fight the coworker. Next, he said she got into her car, backed up and struck him and the coworker’s car, according to the affidavit. He said she backed up again, running him over two more times.
A pair of witnesses gave the man a ride back to his home. He said he found his front door was kicked in and inside, Wigfall was destroying his house, the affidavit states.
Wigfall told investigators she didn’t intentionally run the man over but she knew he’d been struck and said she called for an ambulance. According to the affidavit, she said when he left with the witnesses, she parked her car and drove his to his house.