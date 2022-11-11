ANADARKO — A teen girl is behind bars along with her 16-year-old boyfriend for a drive-by shooting in Cement investigators believe was targeted because of jealousy.
Trissity Sneed, 18, of Chickasha, made her initial appearance Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where she received felony charges of use of a vehicle in discharge of a weapon and conspiracy as well as a count of contributing to the delinquency of minors, records indicate.
Sneed joins Hayden Ridge Mosier, 16, of Chickahsa, who was charged Nov. 4 as a youthful offender with a felony charge of use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.
The youthful offender filing was due to the violence of the allegations and allows him to be punished as an adult.
Mosier and Sneed are accused of facilitating several 9mm gunshots targeting four juveniles who were doing yard work at an apartment complex in Cement on Oct. 20.
Law enforcement first believed a 17-year-old boy had been shot in the arm. It was later learned he’d been cut by shattered glass.
The 17-year-old’s girlfriend, a 16-year-old girl, and two other juveniles, 15 and 12, also were shot at but were uninjured. The juveniles told investigators about a Lincoln SIG that had been circling the apartment complex while they were working in the yard, according to the probable cause affidavit. After stopping at a sign, the passenger window was seen rolling down, followed by four gunshots.
The boy told investigators he believed Mosier’s girlfriend, Sneed, was involved. She’d previously been in a dating relationship with the 16-year-old girl following a break-up, the affidavit states. The girl has protective orders against Sneed.
The 16-year-old girl said Sneed had threatened her boyfriend, the 17-year-old and told her, “If you can’t love me, you can’t love nobody else,” according to the affidavit.
Sneed admitted to investigators to being inside the Lincoln when the shooting happened and to stealing ammunition at Atwood’s in Chickasha prior to the drive to Cement, the affidavit states. Two other juveniles who had been in the vehicle told investigators it was Sneed’s idea to go that night and of switching vehicles so as to not be recognized.
Mosier is being held on $25,000 bond at a juvenile detention center and returns to court at 9 a.m. Jan. 10, 2023, for his preliminary hearing, records indicate.
Sneed, who is held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. Jan. 12, 2023, for her preliminary hearing conference.