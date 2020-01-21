The one-time president of the national NAACP offered a brief history of race relations in the United States, then urged a Lawton audience to accept “our responsibility” to work together to solve problems.
Benjamin Jealous, a civil rights activist for decades, was the featured speaker Monday at the 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, one of two events held by Cameron University and Cameron Campus Ministry to honor the legacy of the famed civil rights leader.
Jealous wound history throughout his speech Monday, ending by saying he was buoyed by the thought that the nation’s younger generation is willing to work together for change. He said he remembers the words from King’s last sermon, given the Sunday before he was assassinated in 1968: if you don’t know whether you’ve done something right, chances are, you’re not doing enough.
Jealous said that to understand the origin of race and relations, people have to “deal with a notion that predates our country.”
He said concept of race didn’t always exist as it does today. He said that in the earliest days of Colonial America, a person’s status was determined by his mother, meaning that even if your father was a Black male slave, if he was married to a free woman, that was the child’s status. Almost exactly 300 years before King’s famed march on Washington, D.C., that status was changed to specify the lowest status of the parents would be conveyed to their child.
It was a change that gave African slaves and Irish indentured servants common ground, until the nation began to differentiate between the two groups to keep them from cooperating. Jealous said that in the early 1600, Africans taken to be sold into slavery were referred to by their country of origin. By the mid-1700s, “something is different.” What was different was the advance of “modern” science that claimed the superiority of Europeans, noting Africans were the missing link between humans and apes, Jealous said.
If there is comfort to be taken from the history lesson, Jealous said it is this: the first rebellion in the colonies was people uniting against a common enemy, an enemy that could affect their children.
“We rebel together,” he said, adding that is the time the nation exists in now and “that draws us together.”
And, he is comforted by the fact young people are coming together in ways that would have been surprising before, saying both black and white are worried about their futures.
Jealous, in an interview before Monday’s banquet speech, said while there is little doubt racial incidents have increased in recent years, he believes the country is in a “relay race toward a better day,” adding like the old adage, it’s always darkest before the light.
And, as the son and grandson of civil rights activists who each contributed to the fight for social justice in their own decades, Jealous said he knows he has a part to play.
“I have a responsibility to run my leg of the race,” he said, adding that while others he knew had a dream of becoming president of the United States, his dream – achieved at young age of 35 – was becoming president of the NAACP.
Jealous said he has seen changes in his own lifetime.
He is the son of an African-American woman and a white man; his mother’s ancestors include those who were born into slavery while his father’s ancestors helped settle the Massachusetts Bay Colony. Both parents were civil rights activists in their own right. They also were on the forefront of the fight by the simple fact they were married. It wasn’t until 1967 that Maryland, their home state, legalized mixed race marriages.
“Both parents shaped me,” he said, adding his mother gave him a clear vision of what was needed to do good, while his father passed on his frustration that “we’re not there already.”
The banquet concluded Monday with one of its traditions, designation of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Service Award. The award honors those who exemplify the teachings, life and philosophy of King; promote community involvement and interrelationships; and are committed to humanitarian service and the practice of non-violence.
Harold Davis, who operates the MidDay Feeding Program, typifies King’s teachings by ensuring residents in the community get meals every day, said the Rev. Phil Jones, with Cameron Campus Ministry.
The number of people who are touched by that Monday through Friday feeding program are impressive, Jones said, adding the program touched the lives of 29,915 people in 2019 with nourishing meals and prayer. Over the life of the program, it has touched lives by feeding 250,000 people.