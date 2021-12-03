COMANCHE — Investigators describe a jealous rage as the driving force behind accusations one man assaulted his romantic rival with a 2x4 board.
John R. Siebert, 44, of Comanche, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
The Stephens County Sheriff’s Department began investigating the assault of a man who was being treated for multiple facial fractures Tuesday morning at Duncan Regional Hospital.
The victim told Deputy John McDevitt that Siebert had come to his mother’s house. When asked who he was, Siebert responded that he was the woman’s husband before swinging something at the victim, the affidavit states. The injured man wasn’t sure what hit him.
A doctor told McDevitt the injured man suffered multiple broken bones around his left eye. He was taken to OU Medical in Oklahoma City for trauma care.
During an investigation of the victim’s mother’s home, blood was found in the entryway and into the home all the way to the bathroom, according to the affidavit. A 2x4 board with blood on it also was recovered.
When the deputy arrived at Siebert’s home, he found him sitting in the front yard, burning leaves. When asked what had happened, Siebert said he knew why McDevitt was there and admitted, “I beat the breath out of that guy,” the affidavit states.
Siebert then said he went to the other home to confront the man about him dating his wife, according to McDevitt.
Siebert has a June 2003 conviction in Stephens County for second-degree arson, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Siebert, who is held on $25,000 bond with the condition he have no contact with the witnesses, returns to court at 9 a.m. Feb. 23, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conference.