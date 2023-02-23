Jazz great Ella Fitzgerald will be the topic today of Lawton’s 2023 Soulful Story event.
“The Musical History of Ella Fitzgerald” will begin at 6 p.m. in the Albert Johnson Sr. Auditorium in the Douglass Learning Center, 102 E. Gore. Admission is free and parking is available on the east side of the building.
The session will be presented in song by Oklahoma City jazz artist Taylor Deneen.
Ella Fitzgerald, sometimes called the Queen of Jazz and the First Lady of Song, was one of the most popular female jazz singers in the U.S. for more than 50 years. In her lifetime, she won 13 Grammy awards and sold more than 40 million albums, working with “the greats” of the time, to include Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra and Benny Goodman.
She was born in Newport News, Virginia, in 1917 and died in California in 1996. She was awarded the National Medal of the Arts in 1987 by President Ronald Reagan.