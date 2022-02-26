A Lawton woman has died from her wounds from a January shooting.
Katie Gonzalez died Wednesday from her injuries, according to her family. She’d first been taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where she’d been under critical care.
Gonzalez, a married mother of three young children, was shot in the head during the Jan. 24 incident at her home in the area of Southwest 16th Street and A Avenue. Her death is the city's fifth homicide in 2022.
Investigators identified Jeremiah Lyn McCorkle, 20, as the shooter.
Police responded to the shooting around 7:45 p.m. that night and found Gonzalez injured. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, she’d been sitting in the living room when a bullet fired from outside struck her in the head. There were five other people also in the home who were endangered, according to investigators.
A neighbor told police earlier that in the day, shortly before 3 p.m., a woman and two men were walking down the street. At some point, one man, believed to be McCorkle, pulled out a gun and pointed it, saying he “knows where she lives,” according to the affidavit.
Gonzalez’s mother-in-law told investigators the two men and woman had become mad when told to keep the noise down. She said after pulling the gun, McCorkle said, “I will shoot up your house, (expletive),” the affidavit states.
Police identified McCorkle as the suspect the next day after learning of a Snapchat video posted to social media.
An arrest warrant was filed Jan. 28 in Comanche County District Court charging McCorkle with a count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The single count is punishable by up to life in prison.
McCorkle has been in custody of the Grady County Jail since Jan. 30 after being arrested for drug possession and the Comanche County warrant, records indicate.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s office may consider amending the earlier charges with Gonzalez’s death.