Christine James has been named the City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation director, City Manager Michael Cleghorn said.
James replaces former Parks and Recreation Director Jeffery Temple, who left earlier this year.
James has been with the City of Lawton since 2003, starting as the assistance real property administrator for the City Attorney’s Office. In 2006 she served as the right-of-way agent for the Engineering Department before accepting the position of plans examiner with the city’s License and Permits Division in 2007. She then accepted the position of planning technician within the city’s Planning Department in 2014 before becoming a housing development specialist with the Housing and Community Development Division.
In 2018, she began serving as the Housing and Community Development Division administrator. In 2020, she accepted the position of Community Services director before serving as Interim Parks and Recreation director in September.
James holds various certificates, including Lead Based Paint Risk Assessor from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and Building Plans Examiner from the International Code Council. In 2002, James received her bachelor of business administration with a focus in finance from Oklahoma State University.
“I have proudly served the City of Lawton and its citizens for the past 18 years,” James said. “I look forward to expanding my professional career within the city’s Parks and Recreation Department while continuing my passion to better our community.”
As Parks and Recreation director, James will manage operations of the department, and review policies and procedures to improve efficiency and effectiveness of operations within the divisions of Arts and Humanities, Sports and Aquatics, Recreation Services, Lakes, Parks Maintenance, Cemetery, Landscape Maintenance, Building Maintenance and RSVP.
“Christine has a dedicated and successful history with the City of Lawton,” said Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk. “Her passion for the community and work ethic will serve her, the department and the community well in her new role.”