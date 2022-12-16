STILLWATER — Caleigh James, a sophomore at Oklahoma State University, has been named a Top 10 Freshman.
The award, designed to encourage leadership, is given to students in their sophomore year based on scholastic achievement, leadership and participation on campus, service and awareness of the student’s role at the university. Students are named by the OSU Mortar Board in a selection process that first identifies the Top 20 Men and Top 20 Women at the university, then narrows the field to the Top 10 after an interview process.
Winners are “tapped,” meaning a Mortar Board member announces their selection in front of a class or the student’s sorority or fraternity.
James, a 2021 graduate of Eisenhower High School, is a recreation management and recreational therapy major at OSU, where she also is involved in the College of Education and Human Science Student Council (serving as a member and chair of the Faculty and Staff Committee), Oklahoma State Alumni Association Student Network (member, alumni ambassador and On Campus Programming Committee chair), President’s Partner, Recreational Therapy Club (member and PR Committee coordinator), and Emerging Leaders Alliance (Community Committee chair). She also is an intramural soccer player.