STILLWATER — Caleigh James, a sophomore at Oklahoma State University, has been named a Top 10 Freshman.

The award, designed to encourage leadership, is given to students in their sophomore year based on scholastic achievement, leadership and participation on campus, service and awareness of the student’s role at the university. Students are named by the OSU Mortar Board in a selection process that first identifies the Top 20 Men and Top 20 Women at the university, then narrows the field to the Top 10 after an interview process.

