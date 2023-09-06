Jail
DUNCAN —An inmate at the Stephens County jail is accused of being drunk off of jailhouse “hooch” and assaulting a guard and medical provider while getting stitches.

The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Christopher Lee Teague, 35, of Duncan, for counts of assault and battery on a police officer and assault and battery on a medical care provider, records indicate. Due to prior felony convictions, he faces between four years to life in prison for each count if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.