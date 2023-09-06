DUNCAN —An inmate at the Stephens County jail is accused of being drunk off of jailhouse “hooch” and assaulting a guard and medical provider while getting stitches.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Christopher Lee Teague, 35, of Duncan, for counts of assault and battery on a police officer and assault and battery on a medical care provider, records indicate. Due to prior felony convictions, he faces between four years to life in prison for each count if convicted.
Teague has been in jail custody on $75,000 bond since April 27 after receiving felony charges of first-degree burglary after two or more felony convictions, assault and battery on a police officer after former felony convictions and possession of stolen property, as well as misdemeanor charges of resting police, obstructing police, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, records indicate.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Lt. Timothy Vann stated he was notified around 9 p.m. Aug. 15 regarding an altercation at the jail that resulted in Teague being taken to Duncan Regional Hospital’s emergency room for treatment for a cut above his right eye. Upon arrival, Teague had assaulted a deputy as well as medical staff, the warrant affidavit states.
Teague was initially belligerent because he was intoxicated on “hooch,” a term for alcohol made by inmates in the jail, Vann stated.
The treating doctor attempted to administer anesthetic before stitching Teague’s wound closed but the inmate sat up and kicked his feet, according to investigators. A deputy, nurses and hospital security officer tried to restrain Teague but were unable to get him under control before he punched the doctor in the face with two closed fists, the affidavit states. The security officer also sustained a small cut on his wrist, Vann stated.
Teague has two prior felony convictions from Johnson County, Texas, from September 2012 for evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle, records indicate.
