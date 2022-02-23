DUNCAN —Investigators said a jailhouse phone call by a suspected drug dealer led to a woman’s arrest for trafficking in his heroin.
Rosetta Marie Bostic, 30, of Duncan, made her initial appearance Friday in Stephens County District Court where she was charged with felony counts of aggravated drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit aggravated drug trafficking, records indicate. Each crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine between $50,000 and $500,000.
It was a jailhouse phone call the morning of Feb. 16 that put investigators onto Bostic.
Sixth District Attorney’s Chief Investigator Justin Scott stated an ongoing drug trafficking case in early December 2021, led to several controlled buys and, eventually, arrest for Corey Jackson, the probable cause affidavit states. A known heroin trafficker, Jackson routinely made trips to Comanche and Stephens counties to sell methamphetamine and heroin before returning back to North Texas, according to Scott.
Jackson, 52, made his initial court appearance Jan. 24 where he received felony counts of drug distribution, aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, and three counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, records indicate. He is being held in the Stephens County Detention Center on $1 million bond.
Scott stated he listened to Jackson’s call shortly before 9 a.m. Feb. 16 to Bostic. She was heard to tell him, “Mailman ran early today,” indicating she’d received a package of drugs, the affidavit states. He asked about her window of time she could move it and she said, “three hours.” Jackson said he would call some time between 11:30 a.m. and noon. A text message between the two showed Bostic told Jackson she was at his brother’s home, according to the affidavit.
Scott went to the area of Jackson’s brother’s home around 10:30 a.m. He stated Jackson’s Dodge Charger pulled out and into an intersection and he pulled it over for failure to use the turn signal. Inside, Bostic was driving, and another man was in the passenger seat.
The man was told by Scott it was known drugs were in the car and, if he told, he wouldn’t be arrested, the affidavit states. He said Jackson had him drive the car from Texas to Bostic. He said there was a plastic magnetic box under the front bumper, Scott stated.
The investigator stated he recovered the box and inside it was 95-gram package of heroin and a smaller bag with 1 gram of a white powdery substance, according to the affidavit.
Bostic told Scott the heroin delivery was captured in the phone communications and he knew heroin was in the car. She told him she was supposed to be gathering a printer and paper for Jackson, the affidavit states.
Bostic told Scott said she doesn’t know where the drugs go until Jackson tells her where to take them.