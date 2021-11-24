An arrest warrant has been issued for a Lawton teen accused of killing his great-grandmother.
The warrant charging Isaiah Durant (a.k.a. Derant) Carpenter, 19, with second-degree murder was issued Monday in Comanche County District Court, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Carpenter is accused of a Nov. 17 assault that left his great-grandmother, Mary Carpenter, lying bleeding from a massive head wound in her driveway at 4603 SE Ellsworth Circle, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. Mary Carpenter was discovered when officers conducted a welfare check on the 80-year-old woman.
A security video from Mary Carpenter’s house showed her walking away from the front door and Isaiah Carpenter run up behind her and hit her in the right side of the face with his fist, causing her to fall on the ground, according to the warrant affidavit. Once she was on the ground, the teen was seen stomping her in the face several times before leaving through the back yard.
The woman was taken to the hospital and put on life support, but died the next day. Hers is the 14th homicide death in Lawton this year, according to Constitution records.
Grubbs said the family had warned officials that “Miss Mary’s” great-grandson, Isaiah Carpenter, had been known to be violent. After Mary Carpenter was found, officials began investigating the grandson. Carpenter’s family told detectives he’d had a troubled past.
Isaiah Carpenter is in the Stephens County Detention Center after receiving several charges Monday, including felony counts of first-degree burglary, attempted escape from arrest or detention, aggravated assault and battery upon a peace officer, attempted escape from a penal institution, and two counts of a prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee, and two misdemeanor counts of obstructing police and assault and battery, records indicate.
Investigators believe after assaulting his great-grandmother, Isaiah Carpenter ended up in Marlow where he broke into an occupied home. The homeowner confronted him, and he fled, getting into a passing car.
After the driver who picked up Isaiah Carpenter learned what he’d been accused of doing, the teen got out of the car and fled and was picked up by law officers a short time later. He was put into leg restraints after he resisted arrest. Investigators said he also gave a false name but documents in his backpack revealed his identity.
Isaiah Carpenter also was accused of assaulting detention officers and attempting escape from his cell the next day. Three officers went to his cell to check on him after he covered the camera in his cell. Once inside, according to court documents, he hit two officers in the face and spit in the face of another.
Jail security video showed Carpenter push the door open and escape before punching an officer in the face again, causing multiple fractures. A female officer was punched in the nose, breaking it and causing massive bleeding, according to the probable cause affidavit. Carpenter also was accused of spitting in the faces of other officers.
Isaiah Carpenter, who is held on two $250,000 individual bonds for a total of $500,000, returns to the Stephens County court at 9 a.m. Feb. 16, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.
Grubbs said he’s unsure when Isaiah Carpenter will make his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court.
“As soon as he’s done in Stephens County, he’ll be brought here,” Grubbs said.