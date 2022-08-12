DUNCAN —A Ringling man already in jail for another crime has been charged with trying to get a witness to not talk at his upcoming preliminary hearing.

The Stephens County District Court filed a felony charge Thursday for Johnny Wayne Rogers Jr., 41, for a count of attempting to prevent a witness from giving testimony, records indicate. Due to his prior felony convictions, he faces between three years to life in prison, if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

