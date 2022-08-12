DUNCAN —A Ringling man already in jail for another crime has been charged with trying to get a witness to not talk at his upcoming preliminary hearing.
The Stephens County District Court filed a felony charge Thursday for Johnny Wayne Rogers Jr., 41, for a count of attempting to prevent a witness from giving testimony, records indicate. Due to his prior felony convictions, he faces between three years to life in prison, if convicted.
Rogers has been in the Stephens County jail since March 14, when he was charged with a felony count of false personation after two or more felony convictions, as well as misdemeanor counts of public intoxication and resisting police, records indicate.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Brown stated investigators learned on July 21 that Rogers had been contacting a witness in the March case from jail. The calls were recorded, according to the probable cause affidavit. A letter he’d mailed from the jail also was stopped in transit.
The letter was written as if from the witness. Along with the letter, a video call between Rogers and another person included Rogers being instructed to send it to the witness so he could sign it, the affidavit states.
Rogers has been in jail on $100,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the witness since March, records indicate. His preliminary hearing remains scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 23.
According to Department of Corrections records, Rogers has two prior felony convictions from Mississippi for receiving/possessing/concealing stolen property and larceny of an automobile, and a false personation conviction from Delaware County.
