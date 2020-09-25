A man already in jail for burglary was charged Thursday with, literally, breaking into a Lawton medical marijuana dispensary by use of a brick through the window.
Cameron Dale Eugene Murray, 30, of Cache, made his appearance in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of second-degree burglary after former conviction of two felonies, records indicate. He faces up to 14 years in prison upon conviction.
Murray is accused of breaking into Wolf’s House of Weed, 809 SE Interstate Drive, on Aug. 25.
Detectives were investigating the break-in and theft of two marijuana plants after someone threw a large stone through the front glass door, according to the probable cause affidavit.
In jail since Sept. 11 after he was arrested for a burglary of a county home and for stealing guns in a stolen truck, Murray spoke with. During the interview, he confessed to throwing a brick through the glass, to stealing the plants and of leaving out of a side door, the affidavit states.
Murray was charged Sept. 15 with felony counts of second-degree burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm after two or more felony convictions, as well as misdemeanor charges of transporting a loaded firearm and obstructing an officer, records indicate. The felony gun charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison due to his prior felony convictions.
Murray was arrested following a pursuit through southeast Comanche County by the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He’s accused of breaking into a home in the 8400 block of Southeast Trail.
Following a pursuit by law enforcement, Murray was captured after trying to run away on foot in the 4200 block of Southeast Avondale Lane. He later admitted he’d stolen the truck in Lawton earlier that morning and to breaking into the home. According to the affidavit, once inside, he stole several items including numerous firearms because “he needed money and planned on selling the firearms.”
The break-in and burglary of Wolf’s House of Weed is one of several recently reported to police. A request for the incident reports and for comment as to any commonality between this and other break-ins is being considered by Lawton Police Department.
Murray has two prior felony convictions in Comanche County from September 2013 for second-degree burglary and for false declaration of ownership in pawn, records indicate.
Murray, who is being held on $30,000 bond for each case. He returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 for his preliminary hearing conference in the new case and the same time on Dec. 3 for the prior charges.