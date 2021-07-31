DUNCAN — A Stephens County man already in jail is looking at a fresh felony allegation of trying to keep witnesses from testifying against him.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Richard Lee Mann, 46, of Comanche, for attempting to prevent a witness from testifying/tampering with the State’s witnesses, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The new allegations are a continuation of what led to Mann’s original charges. He was charged May 20 with four counts of child sexual abuse. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison.
Mann is accused of at least three different sexual encounters with a 15-year-old girl. When taken into custody, investigators said he admitted to the contact.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Mann said the girl enticed him in early April by wearing extremely short shorts. One or two days later, Mann said they had sexual relations twice again. He said the girl instigated the fourth encounter but things stopped short when his wife drove up and, he believed, caught them in the act.
Mann is held on $500,000 for the four felonies. Part of Mann’s bond conditions is that he have no contact with the witnesses.
According to the new allegation, Mann did just that by writing letters from jail and calling the witnesses in an effort to get them to decline to testify against him. Several of those letters were intercepted by the District Attorney’s Office.
There also were several phone calls from the Stephens County Detention Center which were recorded and transcribed by investigators.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Mann placed 22 phone calls between June 15 and 19 from the jail in attempts to manipulate the witnesses into not testifying.