ANADARKO — Repeated protective order violations landed a Caddo County man behind bars for stalking allegations.

Rolando Mata Alvarez, 37, of Lookeba, made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where he received a misdemeanor charge for a protective order violation. He also had an additional felony charge of stalking in violation of a court order, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

