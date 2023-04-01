ANADARKO — Repeated protective order violations landed a Caddo County man behind bars for stalking allegations.
Rolando Mata Alvarez, 37, of Lookeba, made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where he received a misdemeanor charge for a protective order violation. He also had an additional felony charge of stalking in violation of a court order, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Alvarez was free on $5,000 total bond but returned to court where his bond was reset for $50,000, records indicate.
Investigators learned Alvarez, who had been jailed since March 23 for a protective order violation, is accused of calling the woman at the heart of it repeatedly from the jail. Jail logs showed he made eight phone calls to the woman, the probable cause affidavit states.
The woman told investigators she never accepted the collect calls, but he continued calling, She said it had gotten to the point she had to change her number so he would stop contacting her, according to the affidavit.
Alvarez returns to court at 9 a.m. May 26 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.