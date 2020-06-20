A Duncan couple already in jail for child neglect and possession of controlled drugs with intent to distribute was federally indicted Tuesday for allegations involving the purchase of a handgun.
A federal grand jury of the U.S. District Court Western District issued the indictment charging Devin Michael Brisco, 20, with unlawful use of controlled substance in possession of a firearm, and Quianna Lorraine Varner, 24, received a charge of unlawful use of controlled substance in possession of a firearm as well as false statement during acquisition of a firearm, records indicate. Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or up to $250,000 fine.
According to the indictment, while buying a Taurus 9mm handgun from a Duncan pawn shop on Nov. 19, 2019, Varner is accused of falsely representing that “she was not an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any other controlled substance when in fact she is an unlawful user and abuser of the controlled substance marijuana.” She is also accused of making a false statements on Nov. 27, 2019, and Dec. 26, 2019, to the same and another gun shop regarding her alleged marijuana use.
Brisco is accused of knowing he was an unlawful user of controlled substances on Jan. 29 when he possessed a Kahr .45 caliber pistol that had previously crossed state lines, the indictment states.
The couple have been in custody of the Stephens County jail since their Jan. 29 arrests. They each made initial appearances in court the next day.
According to records, Brisco was charged in Stephens County District Court with felony charges of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and child neglect, and Varner was charged with child neglect.
Brisco is being held on $250,000 bond and Varner’s was set at $200,000 for the local charges.