A female inmate in the Comanche County Detention Center is facing a felony accusation that she tried to bite off more than she could chew.
Tara Lynn Paddyaker, a.k.a. Tara Lynn Attocknie, 41, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of assault and battery on a corrections officer, records indicate. She faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
While in the jail on Feb. 7, Paddyaker is accused of biting a corrections officer’s left forearm with “the intent to do harm,” the probable cause affidavit states.
Paddyaker has been in the Comanche County Detention Center since Jan. 24 when she was brought in on bond for a pending misdemeanor case of breaking and entering, records indicate. She is ordered to appear for sounding docket at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Held on $15,000 bond for the felony case, Paddyaker returns to court at 3 p.m. April 5 for her preliminary hearing conference.