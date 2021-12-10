DUNCAN — A former Stephens County Detention Center officer accused of sexually touching a teen in her custody is going to trial.
Almeda Faye Emerick, a.k.a., Almeda Faye Eakins, 39, of Loco, came under scrutiny by the sheriff’s office in April after Jail Administrator Javier Martinez brought the 16-year-old inmate’s written statement to the department’s attention.
The statement indicated the teen had sexual contact with Emerick “on numerous occasions” and she’d brought him cigarettes during his stay since November 2020, according to the probable cause affidavit. She began working at the jail in October 2020.
Eakins initially denied having sexual contact with the teen. Eventually, she said they’d become sexually involved over a three-week period. She said she was “feeling bad” for him and “wanted to help him,” the affidavit states. She told investigators of numerous incidents involving kissing and touching. Investigators said she admitted to bringing the teen cigarettes at least twice.
“Emerick stated she knew what she had done was wrong,” according to the affidavit.