An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Comanche County Detention Center inmate who made a Monday morning escape.
A felony arrest warrant was issued for Robert John Donovan, 47, of Lawton, for the charge of escaping from a penal institution, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between two and seven years in prison.
Little information has been released as to how Donovan made his escape. Investigators said he was last seen running from the detention center around 5:15 a.m. Monday.
Donovan has been in the jail on $75,000 bond since early January after he was accused of trying to rob a local hardware store.
Two alert patrons stifled the efforts, roughed him up and held him facedown on the floor. Investigators noted that Donovan suffered multiple injuries, including a swollen left eye and a cut to the back of the head.
Donovan was scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. April 19 for his preliminary hearing conference on that case.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was issued for Donovan upon arrest.