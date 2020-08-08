A man is accused of threatening a judge during a phone call with his mother on Tuesday.
Police said he wanted to blow up the judge's home because he'd been disrespected.
The man, an inmate in the Lawton City Jail, was recorded on a phone call speaking with his mother when he made the threat against an unspecified judge, said Sgt. Elijah Garcia, Lawton Police information officer. The man said he “was going to blow up a judge’s residence because of this” because he felt "disrespected."
Garcia said the man was booked into jail before the phone call for failure to appear on original unrelated charges of petit larceny, resisting arrest, escaping custody and assault on a police officer/firefighter. The date of his arrest was unavailable.
Records indicate the man hasn’t been charged in Comanche County District Court with any of the listed crimes.