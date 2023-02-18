A Comanche County Detention Center inmate is accused of igniting some ill-advised excitement in his cell.
Already facing other pending charges, he now faces a case that can land him 15 years in prison.
David Dewayne Hicks Jr., 30, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of third-degree arson, records indicate.
Hicks has been in the jail since January after he was picked up for warrants for burglary, auto theft and possession of a controlled substance, according to detention center logs.
Now Hicks is accused of setting fire to a rolling paper around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Closed circuit security video showed him take the paper from another inmate and using the electrical outlet to spark ignition, the probable cause affidavit states.
Once the paper was lit, Hicks was seen passing it back to the other inmate who stoked it until flames were visible before placing it near an exposed, foam bedroll in the fully-occupied cell, the affidavit states.
Hicks has been serving a two-year suspended sentence for a December 2021 Comanche County conviction for possession of a stolen vehicle, records indicate.
Hicks, who is held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. April 25 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.