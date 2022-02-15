A Department of Corrections inmate housed at the Comanche County Detention Center is accused of beating and of pouring boiling water on another inmate during a January assault.
Edward Sparks III, 21, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, records indicate. Due to three prior felony convictions, he faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the felony.
Sparks is accused of getting in a fight with a 46-year-old detention center inmate around 10 p.m. Jan. 13.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Sparks beat the man, breaking his left arm and pouring boiling water on him.
Sparks was convicted Jan. 7 in Comanche County District Court of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and sentenced to serve 10 years in prison, records indicate. He has remained at the jail while awaiting transfer to Department of Corrections.
Sparks has prior convictions in Comanche County: May 2019, assault and battery on an employee of a juvenile detention facility, and from April 2019 for first-degree robbery, records indicate.
Bond was set at $25,000. Sparks returns to court at 3 p.m. April 5 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.