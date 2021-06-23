A 27-year-old Lawton man already sentenced to prison on another case will serve an additional 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to escaping jail.
Comanche County District Judge Irma Newburn ordered Jamal Latief Smith Jr. to serve 20 years in prison after he entered a blind plea of guilty to a felony count of escape from a penal institution after former felony convictions, records indicate. He was charged April 23, 2020, in Comanche County District Court.
Smith had been slated for sentencing in District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom for his February 2020 conviction for first-degree robbery and assault and battery with a deadly weapon when he made his ill-fated escape. On Aug. 6, 2020, Meaders ordered him to serve 35 years in prison. His latest sentence is to run concurrent to that sentence, according to records.
Smith was found guilty of a 2018 shooting and robbery at a club west of Lawton. Smith, an ex-employee of Cowgirl’s Men’s Club, 12305 Cache Road, was determined by the jury to have shot the club manager and robbed him. The manager told police that Smith robbed him, beat him, “shot him in the chin” with a gun and “physically broke” his leg.
Along with his February conviction, Smith also was convicted in January 2010 in Tulsa County of assault and battery on an employee of a juvenile detention facility, records indicate.