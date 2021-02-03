The hits keep coming from a 30-year-old Cache man accused of a painful jail escape.
Cameron Dale Eugene Murray made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of attempting to escape from the Comanche County Detention Center, records indicate. With two prior felony convictions, he faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted of this new charge.
Murray is accused of the Jan. 12 escape attempt that landed him in the hospital, according to the probable cause affidavit.
While in the recreation area of the jail, investigators said he climbed through a ceiling tile and was able to get to the roof. He was badly injured and had to be hospitalized after getting to the roof and jumping to the ground.
Murray has been in jail since Sept. 11, 2020, when he was arrested for the burglary of a Comanche County home and for stealing guns while in a stolen truck.
Investigators have since linked Murray to an Aug. 25, 2020, break-in of Wolf’s House of Weed, 809 SE Interstate Drive, where two marijuana plants were taken. He has since been charged with that case.
Following a Sept. 16, 2020, confession to investigators, Murray was also charged with second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a debit card for the Aug. 31, 2020, break-in of a home in the 2100 block of Northwest Denver. Among things taken was a woman’s red billfold.
Held on a $30,000 bond for the two prior cases, the court imposed a $500,000 bond for the August 2020 burglary.
Murray’s bond for the escape charge has been set at $25,000. He is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. March 25 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.