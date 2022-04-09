A March assault at the Comanche County Detention Center has resulted in a felony charge for a 22-year-old Lawton man.
Daqwan Germane Dandy made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of aggravated assault and battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Dandy is accused inflicting a beating to the face and head of a 27-year-old fellow inmate on March 22 that caused “great bodily injury,” the probable cause affidavit states.
Dandy has a prior Comanche County conviction from June 2020 for possession of a stolen vehicle, records indicate.
Held on $50,000 bond, Dandy returns to court at 3 p.m. May 24 for his preliminary hearing conference.