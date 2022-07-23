DUKE — Two people are in a Wichita Falls, Texas, hospital following a Thursday afternoon wreck just east of Duke in Jackson County.
DUKE — Two people are in a Wichita Falls, Texas, hospital following a Thursday afternoon wreck just east of Duke in Jackson County.
Investigators blame the accident on a failure to yield at a stop sign.
A Ford Fusion driven by Jaythan P. Higginbotham was traveling southbound on Oklahoma 34 shortly before 1 p.m. when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 62, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Josh Tinsley reported. The Ford pulled in front of an eastbound Freightliner tractor-trailer rig driven by Jair R. Rubio and was struck in the front passenger door. The rig came to rest in the south ditch while the Ford remained in the roadway after being moved 120 feet east of the impact.
Rubio was pinned inside his wrecked rig for about 30 minutes before Altus Fire and Rescue freed him using the Jaws of Life tool, Tinsley reported. Rubio, 25, of Dallas, Texas, was flown to United Regional Hospital where he was admitted in good condition with leg injuries.
Higginbotham, 18, of Erick, was treated and released from Jackson County Memorial Hospital for internal trunk injuries, the report states. His passenger, Aydon Guevara, 18, of Erick, was taken to Jackson Memorial and transferred to United Regional where he was admitted in good condition with arm and internal trunk injuries, according to Tinsley.
Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts, according to the report. Tinsley cited failure to yield from the stop sign as the collision’s cause.
Both lanes of travel on U.S. 62 were closed for an hour and a half Thursday for the rescue, investigation and clean-up.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.