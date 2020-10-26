ALTUS — A Mangum woman is hospitalized following a Saturday Jackson County wreck that remains under investigation.
Beatrice Wyatt, 66, was admitted to Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus in fair condition with head injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Wyatt was riding in a Chevrolet Lumina driven by Gerald Yeager that was traveling southbound on U.S. 283 shortly after 10 p.m. when the car went off the roadway to the right and rolled once before coming to rest on its wheels, three miles north of Altus. According to the report, Wyatt was pinned inside the vehicle for about 45 minutes before Altus firefighters got her out using the Hurst tool. Neither Wyatt nor Yeager were wearing seatbelts.
Yeager, 60, of Altus, was not injured.
A second vehicle that was also traveling southbound was not damaged and its driver and passenger were not injured.
The wreck and the condition of the drivers remains under investigation, according to the report.