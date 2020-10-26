Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Cloudy and windy with rain...mixing with freezing rain late. Thunder possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Windy...with freezing rain expected. Near record low temperatures. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%.