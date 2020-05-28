The Jackson County Election Board announced that Friday, June 5, will be the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the June 30, Primary and City of Altus Special Election.
Those who aren’t registered, are at least 18 years old and are an Oklahoma resident, or need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, June 5. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after June 30.
Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office, 101 N. Main Street, Room 105, Altus, and at most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries in the county. Applications also are available at www.elections.ok.gov.
The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter’s precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Any person who has submitted a voter registration application but has not received a response within 30 days should contact the Jackson County Election Board office.