Candidates for municipal office in six Jackson County municipalities may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1.

Jackson County Election Board Secretary Jennifer Wilson said the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 3.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board office for the indicated offices for each of the following municipalities.

Town of Blair — Ward 2 Board of Trustee, Ward 4 Board of Trustee

Town of East Duke — Two Town Trustees

Town of Eldorado — Trustee Seat 1, Trustee Seat 3, Trustee Seat 5, Trustee Seat 2 – unexpired term

Town of Headrick — Two Town Trustees

Town of Martha — Two Board of Trustees

Town of Olustee — Two Town Trustees

The municipal offices at stake in Blair, East Duke, Eldorado, Headrick, Martha, and Olustee will be filled in the nonpartisan election scheduled April 6th, 2021.

