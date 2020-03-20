Jackson County Memorial Hospital has implemented revised protocols due to the coronavirus.
Visitors to patients will be limited to two caregivers at least 18 years old. Job shadowing and community tours are canceled. Visitation is from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to their website https://www.jcmh.com/patients-visitors/facts-about-coronavirus/.
Patient visitors with symptoms such as fever, cough, muscle aches, flu-like symptoms, or who have traveled to an area which has a coronavirus outbreak or have been in close contact with a confirmed patient with coronavirus will not be permitted, according to the website.
The front door is the only entry point to the emergency room. All people entering the hospital will be screened.
If a person meets the CDC guidelines for coronavirus testing, he or she can get tested at the hospital, Amanda Reimer, Director Public Relations/Marketing, said. Reamer said those seeking testing should call ahead.
The hospital has ample supplies to treat patients with coronavirus, according to Reimer.
One person has tested positive in Jackson County, Reimer said.