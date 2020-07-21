Jackson County recorded 46 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday, officials with the District 5 region of the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The county is one of 10 in southwest/western Oklahoma that is included in District 5, which is headquartered in Lawton. In the daily update provided at 11 a.m. Monday, the health department reported there had been 66 new cases of COVID-19 reported in District 5, to include 46 in Jackson County. Nine new cases were reported in the same time frame in Comanche County, six in Caddo County, two each in Tillman and Beckham counties, and 1 in Greer County.
Debra Johnson, district health planner for District 5, said the health department knows there has been “a significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Jackson County recently,” but cannot share information on specific cases. Johnson said nurses are investigating confirmed cases and once information is gathered, all direct contacts identified will be notified and provided with guidance.
Bar-S Foods, which has a plant in Altus, announced in a press release that it would be conducting a “facility-wide, mass testing event for its entire workforce” on Friday. The plant has approximately 650 people and the testing also was open to members of the community. Attempts to seek comments from plant officials about the event were not successful Monday.
But, in a press release David Tucker, regional division vice president of operations, said Bar-S has been taking all necessary steps to keep employees safe, partnering with the Jackson County Health Department to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 via the plant site testing on Friday.
“These actions have included providing information and education about the virus, training and personal protective equipment to our workforce, as well as implementing new protocols involving physical distancing, health screening, and increased cleaning frequencies,” he said.
Other actions included conducting tracing of all positive cases and notifying employees as appropriate; and encouraging every employee to be tested at company expense.
Region 5 Director Brandie Combs is slated to give an update on COVID-19 in the region at 10 a.m. today via a virtual town hall on Facebook: Comanche County Health Department.