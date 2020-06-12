A Jackson County ambulance crash into a toll booth on Interstate 44 hospitalized two and shut down northern Grady County traffic Friday morning.
What caused the wreck remains under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The Ford E450 ambulance driven by Dora L. Handcock was traveling northbound on Interstate 44 shortly before 2:45 a.m. when, as it approached the toll booth, it struck the crash attenuator, Trooper Brian Dixon reported. The attenuator, also known as a crash cushion or cowboy cushion, is a device intended to reduce the damage to structures, vehicles, and motorists resulting from a motor vehicle collision. Instead, the ambulance continued and struck the toll booth building and canopy beam, about 5 miles northeast of Blanchard.
Handcock, 53, of Purcell, was pinned inside the ambulance for about 30 minutes before Bridgecreek firefighters freed her with the jaws of life. She was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in good condition with leg and internal trunk injuries, according to the report.
A passenger, Justin H. Guffrey, 33, of Lawton, also was flown to OU Medical where he was treated and released, according to Dixon. Another passenger, Dominga R. Gloria, 43, of Altus, was flown to OU Medical where she was admitted in serious condition with internal trunk injuries.
A toll both employee, Shannon L. Garst, 26, of Chickasha, was taken to OU Medical by ambulance where she was treated and released.
All turnpike lanes except the Pike Pass section of the toll plaza were closed until westbound traffic opened at 3:35 a.m.