MEDICINE PARK — The shoreline of Medicine Creek was lined by the dozens with eager spectators ready to take in the spectacle that was the 2nd Annual Medicine Park Cardboard Box Regatta on Saturday.
Sure, the event’s been held before 2022 in the waters of Medicine Creek, but in these past two years it’s become a full-fledged summer highlight in Medicine Park.
Amy Janz, one of the coordinators, said this year’s entries more than doubled last year’s with 21 homemade boats made of cardboard and duct tape. Crews vied for one of the three handmade awards Cheryl Self crafted: Speed Boat for race winner, Best in Show for the best décor and, the one that’s often the most fun, The Titanic for the most epic sinking.
Marie Pihulic carried a hastily crafted craft to race with her daughters, Maggie, 7, and Millie, 5. This was going to be a bold first.
Racing as Team Mermaid, Pihulic said she had one hope from the endeavor.
“I’m putting a lot of faith in duct tape today,” she said.
Mistress of Ceremonies Kelsie Ross announced it was time for the first of the day’s five heats of racing.
“We’re ready for some debauchery,” she said. “Welcome to Regatta 2023!”
As Konnor Rutledge, of Chickasha, donned his best chicken-inspired luchadore mask to wear as racing regalia, Master of Ceremonies Scott Pinion, decked out in his best kilt and, he swore, worn in the traditional manner, offered the adult racers his tip for the day.
“I suggest you put as much beer in your boat as possible,” he said. “That’s just my advice.”
That may not have been the best advice. As Team Bud Light Aquaholic got into position for the race’s start, things looked bad and they weren’t even hauling cans, just attempting to sail in a boat made from the case they come from.
Positioned next to the Surrender the Booty boat, the Viking-helmeted captain realized all was lost as the boat took on water and sent him into the landlocked sea for the day’s sport.
The races saw great competition among the racers. Medicine Park businesswoman Candy Hanza said it was great seeing how teams from Nice Ice Baby, the Healthy Hippie Café and other local businesses joined in the effort in the spirit of fun. Rivalries were only of the smiling variety.
Returning to Team Mermaid during their race, Pihulic did yeoman’s work using an oar in each hand to pull the boat forward. The kids were great for ballast but when it came to propulsion, it all fell to the mother’s shoulders. The boat took on some water but, she said, the duct tape held and they made it to the finish line.
It’s not how you place, it’s that you give it a go and if you make it, you really did something.
“I’m just really happy we made it to the end,” she said. “Maybe next year I’ll plan this out and see if we can all row.”
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.