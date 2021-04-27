A proposal to designate an additional $100,042 of hotel-motel tax revenue to the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will be considered by the City Council today.
The proposal was one of three items added to the council agenda mid-afternoon Monday. Other items include a presentation from EST Inc. about a plan to extend Goodyear Boulevard to create an industrial bypass and support for an Eagle Scout project that would add a Navy monument to Elmer Thomas Park.
The request from the chamber of commerce comes nine months after the City Council set a budget for hotel-motel tax funds that allocated about half of the $1.2 million typically generated annually by the 5.5 percent tax on the rental of hotel and motel rooms in Lawton. City officials cut the allocations of those tax revenues as they adjusted the city budget to reflect overall decreased revenues because of dampened activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the chamber agreed to reduce its allocation to $270,000 (it was $527,000 the year before), officials said they would ask to amend that agreement if hotel-motel tax revenues were greater than expected.
That has happened because hotel and motel occupancy rates were greater than expected. So, the chamber has asked to amend its original agreement to increase the allocation by $100,042, taking the total this fiscal year to $370,042. That would give an additional $95,042 to tourism development for advertising/marketing, web site, organizational dues and small equipment costs. An additional $5,000 would go to military and governmental affairs for a legislative reception.
Today’s action amends the agreement between the chamber and City of Lawton. If the council accepts the recommendation for approval, city staff will bring a budget amendment back to the council floor for approval in May.
Council members also will receive a presentation from EST Inc., about its concepts for an bypass for the west Lawton industrial park by extending Goodyear Boulevard to link to U.S. 62/Rogers Lane via the overpass on the west edge of Lawton. Members of the Transportation Policy and Transportation Technical committees are scheduled to receive the same presentation this morning.
The Lawton Metropolitan Planning Organization tasked EST in June 2020 with developing conceptual designs for Goodyear Boulevard, which now dead-ends into Cache Road. The road is the industrial park’s major arterial, and city leaders have talked for years about linking it to U.S. 62, drawing a majority of truck traffic off city streets.
EST was directed to narrow its analysis to three options, which will be presented today. The leading concept would built a bridge over U.S. 62 at Goodyear Boulevard to bring southbound traffic from U.S. 62 into the park, with other access points for U.S. 62, Quanah Parker, Goodyear Boulevard, and Rogers Lane traffic. All three options would bring northbound traffic out to Goodyear Boulevard. Option “G” is the mid-range project, with a cost of $15.766 million. Two other options analyzed, which both use circular ramps, are $15.107 million and $19.662 million.
Council approval would allow EST to proceed with indepth design, environmental clearance, drainage designs, and a more indepth engineers cost estimate.
Council members also are being asked to support an Eagle Scout project by Mathew Aguilar Jr., who wants to develop a monument to honor those who served and are currently serving in the U.S. Navy, by incorporating artifacts of the USS Oklahoma City submarine. That submarine is scheduled for decommission and Aguilar has prepared a letter asking the Navy to consider allocating an artifact for the monument. Council action would authorize Mayor Stan Booker to send a letter citing city support.