In times of trouble we are often reminded of our own humanity.These reminders come through the grim reality of our own mortality — in death tolls and infections rates — but they also come from the acknowledgement that we are not alone in our suffering. That even under the darkest shadows we can find each other and, together, make it through the long dark.
It is within that sense of unity that Kat Funaki finds her purpose. A community organizer who runs a nonprofit and has a deep abiding love for serving others, Funaki set out to help in any way she could as news of the coronavirus pandemic spread.
“Someone on the internet had posted that it isn’t anybody else’s responsibility to feed kids other than the parents,” Funaki said. “But there are parents out there that are still having trouble feeding their kids because they don’t work, or their job doesn’t pay them enough. So it is our job. It does take a village.”
It was that sentiment that served as the catalyst for Funaki’s latest organizational effort — providing free sack lunches for those in need. With many grocery stores low on supplies, restaurants closed to dine-in traffic and children out of school, many with no guaranteed lunch, Funaki felt the need to step up and help.
So, she contacted her longtime friend, Kandi Roeske, the owner of Buffalo Grove Coffee in downtown Lawton, to establish a centralized feeding location.
“I knew, with everything that was going on, we needed somewhere that was already established and she was super willing to open her doors,” Funaki said.
Next, she reached out to another friend, Boston Pureheart, the owner of Pureheart Ice, who offered to let her convert his snow cone trailer into a mobile feeding station.
Calling on her deep network of contacts and years of experience organizing, Funaki quickly put together a plan to distribute the free lunches for three days until Lawton Public Schools opened its feeding sites.
On the first day of feeding, they gave away around 80 lunches, Funaki said. By the second day of feeding that number had gone up to 200.
After the end of the first day Funaki, Roeske and all the other volunteers were exhausted and worried they wouldn’t have enough supplies to keep going.
“We were so tired and worried. But then by Tuesday people started pouring in with donations and well wishes,” Roeske said.
“All we can say is thank you. Thank you to everybody. We don’t even know the names of half the people that donated. It’s humbling to say the least,” Funaki said.
For Roeske, who loves nothing more than to see her customers smiling faces each day, helping out Funaki was never in question.
“(After we had to close) it was so quiet in here that first day. But now there is activity again — talking and laughing — it’s filled a void for me, personally. I needed something to do. I needed that love and that purpose,” Roeske said.
By far the most impressive thing for both women has been the community response. A few years ago Funaki organized a similar feeding during the teacher walkouts. The response this time has been as strong, if not stronger.
“There are so many people stepping up,” Funaki said. “It’s insane how many of the people in this community have come out to help.”
To check up on the free lunches, follow ‘It Takes a Village-Lawton’ on Facebook for updates.