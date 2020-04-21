Isolation can take its toll, but Lawtonians have options for managing mental, emotional health
When it comes to getting through a pandemic stuck at home, you might need more than surplus toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
Maintaining mental and emotional health is just as important as physical health during this time, said Ric Jerez, PhD, co-owner at Open Arms Behavioral Health.
“I think one of the reasons public officials asked us to stay open as an essential business is because they knew about the potential (mental health) consequences of this pandemic,” said Jerez, a licensed professional counselor.
CALMING ANXIETIES
The clinic is busier than ever, accepting new clients and signing people up for telehealth and in-person appointments, with the proper social distancing precautions.
A couple providers have opted to stay home, so with eight full-time and two part-time providers in the office, Jerez and his crew are doing their best to keep up with the steady stream of patients they are seeing each day.
“The level of anxiety is significantly higher now than we ‘ve seen before,” Jerez said.
Is anxiety always cause for seeing a counselor? Not necessarily.
“But if you can’t do the things you normally would do daily, like taking care of your hygiene or sleeping well, you should seek professional help,” Jerez said.
Otherwise, Jerez recommended simple steps to keep anxiety and depression at bay, starting with not over-consuming negative news.
“I encourage them not to get so lost in the pandemic that everything else about life goes away,” Jerez said. “Continue to practice good health, good sleep, eating right, exercising. … Right now it’s very important we keep up our immune systems.”
Many people are cooped up with children, spouses and roommates, which can cause tensions to run high.
“Understand that everybody is on edge to a certain extent, try not to let small things get on your nerves,” Jerez said. “Talk about it, tell them how are you feeling … rather than letting things boil over.”
PET A DOG, RIDE A BIKE
Those with pets at home have a slight advantage right now when it comes to emotional support, according to Keri Brammer, president of nonprofit Paws With Love Therapy Dogs.
“We always encourage people to lean on (their pets for encouragement),” Brammer said. “They’re always happy to see you and they know your moods. For anyone who might feel sad or depressed, a dog is always there to help cheer you up.”
Brammer reminded pet owners to check in with their animals throughout the days spent at home. Spend time each day exercising your pet and make sure they have space and time to play and explore. Brammer suggested constructing a backyard agility course to keep especially energetic dogs learning and active.
Though Paws With Love volunteer handlers and canines are not able to make their usual visits to local schools, hospitals and nursing facilities, they are not letting that stop them from offering encouragement.
“We made a video of all of our therapy dogs to share with (Comanche County Memorial Hospital) doctors and nurses, showing our support for them,” Brammer said.
When Darrin Hall feels down, pandemic or no, he usually just hops on his bike and it does the trick. Apparently other Lawtonians are catching on.
Hall owns Terry’s Bicycles and said he has seen a surprising and dramatic influx of customers — family units, in particular — since the COVID-19 pandemic started this spring.
“A lot of people are stuck at home and looking for things to do,” Hall said, “so it’s really kind of nice, people are actually spending time with their families, going for walks, hiking and cycling.”
From tune-ups to new bike sales, Hall and his team are doing what they can to keep Lawtonians in the saddle during the health crisis. As far as Hall is concerned, it’s the best place for them right now.
“Science has proven that people who are healthy, such as athletes, are much more resistant to illness because their immune systems are much stronger,” Hall said.
KEEPING KIDS HEALTHY
Amber Hughes is a counselor at Pioneer Park Elementary and said many Lawton Public Schools families are indeed taking advantage of the down time.
“A lot of our teachers have reported that parents are spending this time to do things together as a family like baking or playing outside,” Hughes said. “But it’s not necessarily like that for every kid, not everyone has that support from home.”
This is a real concern for Hughes, who said LPS staff are encouraging parents and guardians to stay graciously consistent with scheduling as they guide students through online learning.
“Parents should remember that every kid is in this boat,” Hughes said. “You don’t have to worry if your kid is going to fall behind, all students are there and teachers are aware.”
LPS next week is adding a social and emotional learning element to its Google classroom, giving pre-k through fifth-grade students the chance to complete a daily activity to help manage stress and anxiety.
Taking breaks is also key to successful home learning. Hughes recommended picking a specific time of day for learning, then open the rest of the day up for other activities.
“Even at school there’s a lunch break, there’s recess and music class and gym,” Hughes said. “The students get breaks in between sitting in a classroom.”
Hughes said when done well, this time can actually be quite beneficial for childrens’ health.
“It contributes to students’ emotional well-being when they get that extra time with their family,” she said. “We say, if a student has one positive person they can connect to in their lives, they can overcome and be successful.”
A BIT OF COMMUNITY
People of all ages are finding that a few healthy habits can go a long way while social distancing.
Viridian Coffee closed its lobby several days before the city-mandated closings, but according to Heather Wheeler, general manager over Viridian Coffee Lawton, the store has been “busier than ever.”
“Our drive-thru stays busy pretty much all day,” Wheeler said. “We’re definitely still seeing our regulars on a daily basis, and we’ve even had new guests coming through every day who are new regulars. … Many of them say they’re thankful we’re still open.”
Wheeler said the daily check-ins have been encouraging for her employees and the customers who stop in for coffee, including many essential workers like police officers, nurses and first responders.
“We’ve done curbside orders for ambulance crews,” Wheeler said. “It’s great for them because they’re still having to go to work each day, so it kind of normalizes things for them to be able to come through and get coffee every day.”
Wheeler said people working from home or those out of work visit the drive-thru for coffee and a quick chat.
“It gives them a chance to get out and get some fresh air and see the sunshine and a friendly face and get coffee,” she said. “We’re always excited to see them, and I think that makes a difference.”