The Louise D. McMahon Memorial Skate Park was filled with high-flying action and a lot of blood, sweat and tears Saturday for the second Isaiah Fest.
At its core, it offers the Southwest Oklahoma skateboarding community and family an opportunity to celebrate the name at the heart of the event: Isaiah Whiteshield.
Much like the inaugural edition last September, Saturday’s event was put on by the local skateboarders with support of friends, families and fans of the sport. It was held to honor and remember Whiteshield, a 16-year-old skateboarder who took his own life in May 2021.
A mural of Whiteshield painted by Danny Niedo on the side of a half-pipe ramp remains a shrine Whiteshield.
Whiteshield’s father, David Ramos said it was a “wonderful” event. His role was in keeping the grill going so a lot of hungry skaters and friends could keep full.
“It was a great turnout,” he said. “It seems like there was more skaters out this year. I think everyone had a good time. Can’t wait to do it again next year; hopefully it’ll be even bigger.”
There was a lot of big time talent on display during the competition and the free-skate interludes between competition.
Winners:
•Advanced: first place, Taj Mendenhall; second, Gyllmichael Guillaume; third, Matt Hewitt.
•Intermediate: first place, Andrew Montana; second, Ricky M.; third, Jon Reid.
•Beginner: first place, Layden Eaton; second, Franco Jameson; third, Vanessa.