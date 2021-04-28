The fatal police shooting of a man last year has been ruled justified, following the release of the State Medical Examiner’s report.
The State Medical Examiner released the autopsy report Monday on Duane Scott Murray II, 30, of Lawton, who died from a gunshot wound to the head in November 2020. The incident that led to the shooting of Murray by police begins with allegations he was terrorizing an apartment complex where he was accused of raping his ex-girlfriend in April 2020.
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), Murray broke through the door of an apartment at 1420 NW Hunter Road shortly after 2 a.m. Nov. 19, 2020, and made the woman inside disrobe. After she escaped, she called 911 and police arrived and found Murray wielding a gun. A standoff followed for about an hour while police attempted to negotiate with him.
Investigators said Murray pointed his gun at officers and he was met by return fire from police, killing him at the scene, according to the OSBI. No one else was injured.
The OSBI was called to investigate since the shooting involved a police officer.
According to Dr. Celia Cobb’s autopsy report, Murray suffered a massive injury to his front scalp, skull and brain. He also received multiple facial fractures. Sooting to the left side of his head signify the fatal shot came from relatively close range.
Murray also received ring-shaped bruising from what Murray’s father, Duane Murray Sr., said was caused by beanbag shots to his throat, chest and hip/groin region. Cobb’s report shows multiple cuts and scrapes to his lips, hands, elbows and hand.
According to the autopsy report, Murray had cocaine in his blood, as well as traces of cocaethylene, which is formed by the liver when cocaine and ethanol coexist in the blood.
At the time of the November incident, Murray was free on $10,000 bond on allegations he raped the same woman at the same apartments. In that incident, the victim claimed he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.
Murray was charged with a felony count of assault with intent to commit a felony as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer and carrying a firearm while under the influence, records indicate.
Murray pleaded not guilty during his formal arraignment and the case had been slated for the January/February 2021 jury trial docket, records indicate.
Although Murray’s death from police gunfire is identified as a homicide, the city’s 17th of 2020, it doesn’t necessarily mean the incident is a crime.
According to the definition of homicide, all killings of humans are included in the homicide definition. Many homicides, such as murder and manslaughter, violate criminal laws. Others, such as a killing committed in justified self-defense, are not criminal. Illegal killings range from manslaughter to murder, with multiple degrees of each representing the gravity of the crime.
“Manner of death is not a legal determination of culpability or intent and should not be used to usurp the judicial process,” Cobb stated in the report.
Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.