A 37-year-old Lawton woman, apparently driving a security company car, is wanted by investigators in connection to several incidents this week.
On Wednesday, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department was called around noon to Chambers Vet Clinic, 1704 SE 60th, on the report of a woman who was causing a disturbance. According to the incident report, the woman came into the clinic and started “yelling and cursing” before leaving southbound in a black, unmarked security vehicle.
Not long after that call, a deputy was sent to a home in the 11100 block of East Gore Boulevard on a property damage report.
The homeowner told the deputy he’d received a call from his neighbor that the woman was at his house hitting his sign in his yard with a police light bar, damaging the sign, the report states. The man said the woman was driving a black security car.
Photos were taken of the damage and the light bar was collected as evidence.
Man reports threatening calls
On Tuesday, that homeowner had filed a complaint with the Sheriff’s Department that an unknown woman had been calling and threatening him since Monday. According to the report, those threats included bombing his house and “if he doesn’t move she will kill him” and also threatened to ruin his business, accusing him of running a “whorehouse.” The man said he’d never met the caller and doesn’t know why she is doing this but that he is afraid for his life.
Following Wednesday’s incident, investigators believe it was the same woman connected to both instances.
On Tuesday evening, investigators were directed to the woman as a suspect when another man filed a complaint that she’d done damage to his property and stolen some items.
According to the report, the man said he left for work around 6 a.m. from his home in the 400 block of Southeast Sunnyside Lane and saw the damage, including a fake camera that was knocked off into the woods and a pot placed oddly on his fence post. He later noticed he had multiple construction signs missing from the home and his work site.
The man said he has a protective order against the woman and that he has been seeing her and has been harassed “constantly,” the report states.
The woman had driven a black Ford Crown Victoria with a spotlight that was debadged from JAMARK Security, the man said. The report states she had driven onto his property and began waving with the window down and began shining her spotlight between 9 to 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Investigators were unable to located the car following the incident.