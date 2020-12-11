Investigators say a love triangle is at the heart of the Nov. 24 killing of a Chattanooga man.
Before the incident, the victim told others that if he were killed, it would be the suspect who did it. Investigators believe he was right.
Larry Keith Standridge II, 40, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with second-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by 10 years to life in prison.
Standridge is accused of killing James Cloud, 31, of Chattanooga, at Cloud’s home, according to the charge.
After he failed to show up for work on Nov. 24, a co-worker went to Cloud’s home at 604 Monroe and discovered him dead. According to the probable cause affidavit, it was discovered that Cloud had been shot, dragged across the floor of his home and left lying on the kitchen floor.
It was learned that Standridge was the ex-fiancé of the woman who would be the men’s common link.
She told investigators that she and Cloud were friends who grew intimate while she was involved with Standridge. She said Standridge “was jealous of James and had at one point threatened to kill” him as well as several others who she had been involved with, the affidavit states.
Standridge was out of jail at the time of the killing on $30,000 bond after he was accused and arrested of kidnapping, restraining, terrorizing and sexually abusing the woman over a three-day period of Nov. 10-12.
On Nov. 18, Standridge made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of kidnapping and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse — assault and battery, court records indicate. The kidnapping charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman was found by Lawton police screaming inside a home at 601 NE Flower Mound on Nov. 12 and she was discovered restrained to the bed. She said Standridge had tied her up, choked her until she passed out and repeatedly raped her while keeping her restrained over those days. She had extensive bruising and ligature marks that were considered evidence of her allegations.
Standridge turned himself in at the police station later that evening. After being charged Nov. 18, he got out of jail on $30,000 bond.
Investigators have told The Constitution that the weekend before Cloud’s killing, he had gone to Standridge’s home with the woman to retrieve her belongings.
Three days later, Cloud would be found dead.
According to the probable cause affidavit, witnesses said they’d seen a white Jeep Compass parked at Cloud’s home and had heard a gunshot the night of the murder. Standridge owns that same model of Jeep and was seen by one neighbor standing on Cloud’s porch.
Located a block away from Chattanooga High School, its surveillance cameras recorded the Jeep during the timeframe of the murder.
Later investigation and interviews, which included a photo lineup, led to three separate positive identifications of Standridge as the person seen in Chattanooga that night, the affidavit states.
Investigators said that Standridge has denied involvement in the killing. The gun has not been recovered.
Following his Nov. 25 arrest, the District Attorney’s office filed a motion to increase Standridge’s bond for the kidnapping case. Special District Judge Grant Sheperd increased the bond to $500,000. In his order, he stated that due to being “a significant risk to the community,” Standridge’s bail was raised.
For the kidnapping case, Standridge is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. March 8, 2021, for his preliminary hearing conference.
Standridge’s bond for the murder charge was set at $500,000. According to court records, he returns to court at 3 p.m. March 21, 2021, for his preliminary hearing conference.