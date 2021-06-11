DUNCAN — A stillborn birth led investigators to tie a Duncan man to allegations he’s been molesting a now-teen girl since she was “7 or 8.”
Investigators said DNA gave him away and now he’s in jail on $100,000 bond.
James Earnest Graham, 38, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District court where he was charged with a felony count of child sexual abuse, records indicate. Punishment is up to life in prison and 85 percent of the sentence must be served before becoming eligible for parole consideration.
Duncan Police Detective Dustin Smith met with the now-16-year-old girl’s mother on June 20, 2020, after the teen tested positive for a pregnancy. According to the probable cause affidavit, the girl first denied knowing who the father was before saying Graham, a relative, was.
During a forensic interview at the SAFE Center, the girl said Graham had been sexually “messing” with her since she was “7 or 8” and abuse began “definitely since I was 10,” the affidavit states. She said it happened at his home in Duncan where he moved when she was “14 or 15.” She said he had sex with her at least twice.
Graham spoke with police a few days later. According to Smith, the interview “resulted in his absolute and adamant denial of the claims.” He voluntarily submitted a DNA sample, according to the affidavit.
In August 2020, the girl gave birth at a Lawton hospital. Her child died during or immediately after birth. Following testing of the baby’s and Graham’s DNA at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation lab, investigators learned on Monday there was “99.9 (percent) probability” he was the child’s father, the affidavit states.
Graham returns to court at 9 a.m. July 28 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.