DUNCAN — A woman accused of attacking a man with a metal pipe is in the Stephens County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
Tanesha S. Wiggins, 43, of Duncan, made her initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Duncan police were called Wednesday to 88 E. Magnolia on the report of a disturbance involving a woman chasing a man with a pipe. Officers arrived to two groups of multiple people. According to the probable cause affidavit, they were “all very upset.”
Wiggins told investigators a man she’d been having issues with came to the house and caused a disturbance with her son in an attempt to fight. She said she was defending her son, the affidavit states.
The man Wiggins spoke about was “bleeding profusely” from his left arm from a large deep cut. He said Wiggins came after him after he’d seen her and her son following him around town, according to the affidavit.
A cell phone video recorded the incident. Wiggins is seen chasing the man with a pipe in her hand and was seen rising the pipe to strike the man. He responded by raising his left arm to protect his head and face when he was struck, the affidavit states. He was taken to Duncan Regional emergency room for treatment.
Wiggins was taken into custody.
Held on $100,000 bond, Wiggins returns to court at 9 a.m. for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.