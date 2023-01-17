CYRIL — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday afternoon that the remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County.
Law enforcement officials have been looking since last week for Athena Brownfield, 4, a child missing from Cyril. Officials did not say if the remains are those of Brownfield. The remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification.
Two persons have been arrested in the case.
Court documents show that investigators believe Brownfield was killed on Christmas Day, beaten to death by the man she called “dad.”
In the probable cause affidavit filed Jan. 12 in Caddo County District Court, investigators offer probable cause that Ivon Neil Adams III, 36, beat the girl to death and alleges he buried her on family property in Rush Springs.
OSBI Lt. Brenna Alvarez stated during a Jan. 12 interview with Alysia Adams, 31, she confessed that at their home at 225 W. Nebraska around midnight Dec. 25, 2022, Ivon Adams beat Athena and held her up by her arms. The girl was “not moving and her eyes were barely open,” the affidavit states.
Ivon Adams then laid Athena on the ground and punched her “at least three more times in her chest,” Alysia Adams stated. The girl “never moved after that,” the affidavit states. He then left around 1 a.m. Dec. 26, 2022, with the girl.
When Ivon Adams returned, Alysia Adams stated, he told her he buried Athena near a fence line next to their old residence in Rush Springs, according to the affidavit. He told her he placed a large broken tree branch over the burial site.
A review of phone records for the couple showed that between 4:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Dec. 26, 2022, Ivon Adams was tracked leaving the Cyril home and driving to Rush Springs, according to Alvarez.
Law enforcement began searching for Athena the afternoon of Jan. 10 after her 5-year-old sister was found by a postal carrier wandering near the home. During an interview, the girl said she “had been home alone and she is tired of being alone,” the affidavit states. Cyril Police Chief Garrett Raney stated he received a call from Alysia Adams and she asked where Athena was.
“At that moment, it was learned that (Athena) was missing,” Raney stated.
The 5-year-old girl told Raney she called Alysia Adams “mom” and “Aly” and Ivon Adams “dad” and “Uncle Ivon,” according to the affidavit. The girls’ biological mother and father left the girls in the couples’ care 1½ to 2 years earlier, Raney stated.
The sisters’ biological parents have been interviewed by authorities and have been cooperating with the investigation, according to the OSBI.
The 5-year-old is in protective custody of the state.
The couple never took the girls to the doctor for check ups and did not enroll the older girl in school, records indicate. Alysia Adams told OSBI Special Agent Rachel Flores that they have left the children home alone in the past. The circumstances and admission led to her being arrested for two counts of child neglect.
Two felony child neglect charges were filed against Alysia Adams on Tuesday in Caddo County District Court. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison. She is being held on $500,000 bond following her initial court appearance and is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. March 23 for her preliminary hearing conference.
Ivon Adams was taken into custody on a first-degree murder and flight from justice warrant on Jan. 12 in Phoenix, Ariz. On Friday, he waived extradition and is expected to return to Oklahoma soon to make his initial court appearance.
First-degree murder, deliberate intent, is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or the death penalty.
Caddo County District Attorney Jason Hicks has not stated his intentions regarding the case.
This is an active homicide investigation and until the remains are positively identified, the OSBI stated it will not be commenting further.
Authorities ask that anyone with information on this case contact the OSBI tipline (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.