CYRIL — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday afternoon that the remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County.

Law enforcement officials have been looking since last week for Athena Brownfield, 4, a child missing from Cyril. Officials did not say if the remains are those of Brownfield. The remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.