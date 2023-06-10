Confronted with a wife wanting a divorce, a man with a history of abuse is in jail accused of strangling and battering his betrothed.

Joshua Brian Rorebeck, 35, of Elgin, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse – prior pattern of abuse, and a misdemeanor charge of resisting police, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison for the prior pattern count.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.