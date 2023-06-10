Confronted with a wife wanting a divorce, a man with a history of abuse is in jail accused of strangling and battering his betrothed.
Joshua Brian Rorebeck, 35, of Elgin, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse – prior pattern of abuse, and a misdemeanor charge of resisting police, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison for the prior pattern count.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Franklin stated he went to Rorebeck’s home at 1209 Alma Drive shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday and found him standing in the driveway. He told the deputy he and his wife had gotten into an argument about getting a divorce and claimed she’d become irate, ran into a closet and began screaming, the probable cause affidavit states.
The woman was found crying in the closet with her feet attempting to barricade the door, the deputy stated. When she got out, Franklin noticed hand marks on her upper arms and multiple ligature marks from her chin down her throat to her collar bone, the affidavit states. She said her husband had been drinking, came home and began arguing with her before grabbing her arms and her throat, Franklin stated.
Rorebeck was arrested but refused to explain a scratch down his leg. While told of his charges, Rorebeck declined to speak about what happened, according to the affidavit.
While being taken to a police unit, Rorebeck “became resistive by attempting to drop to the ground and refusing to walk,” Franklin stated. He refused to get in the vehicle and grabbed the underside of the fender and locked his knees to pin himself against the vehicle, the affidavit states. He was then Tasered in the stomach before falling into the unit and kicking Franklin, the deputy stated. He had to be stunned a couple of more times before compliance, Franklin stated.
Investigators learned Rorebeck has a prior misdemeanor allegation of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Held on $20,000 bond with the order to have no contact with his wife, Rorebeck returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.